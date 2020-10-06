  • HOMEPAGE
    ANAMA: Armenian armed forces fired cluster ammunitions against civilians in Goranboy district

    06.10.2020 [20:09]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reports that, on October 4-5, 2020, the Armenian armed forces fired 4 cluster ammunitions against civilians in Goranboy district, utilization of which is prohibited by international conventions. “Exploded shells were scattered around the targeted territory. As a result, resident of Gizilhajili village of Goranboy district was killed.”

    During the inspection exercises carried out by the ANAMA’s specialists, 144 exploded 9N235 bombs, as well as 300 unexploded M85 bombs were found.

    “We would like to note that these bombs were included in the class of prohibited ammunition in 2008 in accordance with the Convention on Cluster Ammunition (CCM),” ANAMA said.

