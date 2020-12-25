ANAMA: White phosphorus shells found in Sugovushan are another proof of Armenia`s use of banned weapons against Azerbaijan

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

122 mm D-4 white phosphorus (P-4) artillery shells found in the territory of the former Armenian checkpoint in the liberated village of Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district are another proof of the enemy's use of banned weapons against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told AZERTAC.

The occupying Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, repeatedly fired on the civilian population and residential settlements of Azerbaijan using prohibited weapons, including shells containing white phosphorus.

“In general, from September 27 to December 21, 2020, ANAMA executed 1,750 special operational emergency field visits as response action to 2,217 signals (operational calls). In line with the agreed Plan of Action special fact finding missions were executed in the residential areas near the oil pipeline, territory of Mingachevir TPP, Southern Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), arable and pasture areas, roadsides, forests, schools in Aghdam, Agdash, Agjabadi, Barda, Beylagan, Bilasuvar, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Naftalan, Kurdamir, Fuzuli, Tartar, Tovuz, Shamkir, Hajigabul, Zardab, Khizi, Khojavand, Oghuz, Gabala districts, Ganja and Mingachevir cities, as a result of which 1,376 unexploded ordnance (UXO), 4,507 pieces of anti-personnel mines, 1,344 pieces of anti-tank mines, 1,875 pieces of anti-tank mine explosive fuses, 77 pieces of detonators, 1,419 pieces of 9N235 type bomblets (cluster munitions), 20,988 bullets of various calibers, 2 pieces of gas-grenades, 5,968 grams of black gunpowder, 27 pieces of meteorological radio direction detectors for military purposes, 7 drones, 2 missiles schemes and 1,900 exploded missile parts were found,” ANAMA said.