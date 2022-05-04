  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    ASCO: China-Germany freight train was sent from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan by "Maestro Niyazi" vessel

    04.05.2022 [18:00]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    The first freight train from Xi'an, the capital of China's northwestern Shaanxi province, to Mannheim, Germany, was sent to Hovsan port by "Maestro Niyazi" dry cargo vessel belonging to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) Merchant Fleet after it arrived at the Kazakh port of Aktau.

    According to ASCO, the "Maestro Niyazi" feeder is expected to arrive at Hovsan port tomorrow.

    After the containers are loaded at the port, the train will be sent to the Georgian port of Poti and then delivered to Europe via the Black Sea.

    AZERTAG.AZ :ASCO: China-Germany freight train was sent from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan by "Maestro Niyazi" vessel
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.05.2022 [17:04]
    EXA Infrastructure connects South-East and Western European digital networks via Trans Adriatic Pipeline
    29.04.2022 [17:22]
    Azerbaijan exports $110,8 million products to CIS countries in March
    29.04.2022 [14:38]
    Azerbaijan exports $1.3 billion worth products to EU countries in March
    28.04.2022 [13:23]
    Beautiful numbers with “010" prefix from Azercell
    ASCO: China-Germany freight train was sent from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan by "Maestro Niyazi" vessel