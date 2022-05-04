ASCO: China-Germany freight train was sent from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan by "Maestro Niyazi" vessel

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

The first freight train from Xi'an, the capital of China's northwestern Shaanxi province, to Mannheim, Germany, was sent to Hovsan port by "Maestro Niyazi" dry cargo vessel belonging to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) Merchant Fleet after it arrived at the Kazakh port of Aktau.

According to ASCO, the "Maestro Niyazi" feeder is expected to arrive at Hovsan port tomorrow.

After the containers are loaded at the port, the train will be sent to the Georgian port of Poti and then delivered to Europe via the Black Sea.