    AZAL aircrafts to receive radio call signs for first time in skies over Karabakh

    26.07.2021 [17:51]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    The radio call signs of the national navigation systems are again transmitted in the sky over Karabakh after a prolonged period of calm. The aircrafts of the flag carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) were the first to receive these signals.

    From now on, all aircraft flying over the liberated territories can receive call signs from the ground-based VOR/DME navigation system installed at the Fuzuli International Airport.

    These radio call signs have been registered and approved by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL).

    According to the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, radio technical equipment for air navigation support of flights is being actively installed at the Fuzuli International Airport in accordance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The installation of a radar complex as well as of instrumental landing system is in progress, whereas the deployment of aviation and meteorological support systems has been completed.

    Note that Azerbaijan is a member of ICAO and ensures the fulfillment of state obligations in the field of international air navigation in accordance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation (also known as Chicago Convention).

    The Convention, which is the basis for civil aviation, establishes complete and exclusive sovereignty of every state over the airspace above its territory, as well as the duty of each state to ensure compliance of air navigation in its airspace with the requirements of the document.

    The boundaries of the flight information region (FIR) of Azerbaijan are determined and approved by the ICAO Council to provide air navigation services on the part of Azerbaijan in its airspace and fully correspond to the sovereign borders of the country.

