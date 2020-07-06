  • HOMEPAGE
    AZAL appeals to passengers on sale of air tickets

    06.07.2020 [18:48]

    Baku, July 6, AZERTAC

    In connection with the appearance of various communications on the sale of air tickets for charter flights, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (“AZAL”) once again urges its passengers to rely only on official information provided by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, the airline or the embassy/consulate.

    AZAL strongly recommends that all its passengers use the official website of the airline (www.azal.az) when purchasing tickets, not to fall into trap of provocations and false information. Otherwise, passengers risk to lose their time and money.

    Once again the airline reminds passengers that all information about charter or special flights operated during pandemic is posted on the website of AZAL and in the airline’s official social networks accounts.

    “Azerbaijan Airlines” also reserves the right to appeal to law enforcement agencies to investigate subversive activities, namely the dissemination of knowingly false information.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
