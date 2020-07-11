  • HOMEPAGE
    AZAL brings 83 Azerbaijani citizens from Riyadh to Baku

    11.07.2020 [14:46]

    Baku, July 11, AZERTAC 

    “On Saturday, July 11, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan ("AZAL") delivered 83 of our compatriots by a charter flight from Riyadh,” AZAL told AZERTAC.

    Passengers who received a certificate of negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test result within 48 hours before departure were allowed to board the flight. Upon arrival, all passengers transported by this flight must self-isolate for two weeks.

    It should be noted that AZAL charter flights are performed in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :AZAL brings 83 Azerbaijani citizens from Riyadh to Baku
