    AZAL calls on entire world community to restrain Armenia from such steps that run counter to all international rules and norms

    05.10.2020 [16:29]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    “Over the past few days the Armenian Armed Forces have been intensively shelling the territory of Azerbaijan with long-range missiles posing a serious threat to civil aircrafts operating international flights through the airspace of Azerbaijan,” says a statement by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC

    “Attacks of Armenia against civilian targets are a gross violation of international humanitarian law, in particular the provisions of the Geneva Conventions. These attacks reaffirm the execution of acts of terrorism by the Armenian side at the state level.

    We are gravely concerned about the illegal activities taken by the Armenian side and call on the entire world community to restrain Armenia from such steps that run counter to all international rules and norms," the statement says.

