AZAL delivers 159 Azerbaijani citizens from Tashkent back to their homeland

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) has performed a charter flight from Tashkent with 159 Azerbaijani citizens on board.

Passengers who received a certificate of negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test results within 48 hours before departure were allowed to board the flight. All passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation upon arrival.

AZAL charter flights are operated in accordance with the plan determined by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.