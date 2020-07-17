  • HOMEPAGE
    AZAL delivers 159 Azerbaijani citizens from Tashkent back to their homeland

    17.07.2020 [10:20]

    Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

    The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) has performed a charter flight from Tashkent with 159 Azerbaijani citizens on board.

    Passengers who received a certificate of negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test results within 48 hours before departure were allowed to board the flight. All passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation upon arrival.

    AZAL charter flights are operated in accordance with the plan determined by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :AZAL delivers 159 Azerbaijani citizens from Tashkent back to their homeland
