AZAL launches flights from Nakhchivan to Ganja

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Airlines is launching flights from Nakhchivan to Ganja and back, AZAL told AZERTAC.

Starting from May 6, flights in the Nakhchivan-Ganja-Nakhchivan direction will be performed twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

One-way ticket price is 60 AZN. The price includes one piece of baggage (up to 23 kg) and hand luggage (up to 10 kg).

Tickets for this route will be available in the coming days on the Airline's website - www.azal.az.

Tickets for the Nakhchivan-Ganja-Nakhchivan flights can also be purchased at AZAL's sales offices in Baku, Nakhchivan and Sumgayit.

In connection with the launch of flights from Nakhchivan to Ganja and back, starting from May 6 additional flights will be performed on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route on Tuesdays and Fridays.