    AZAL performs another charter flight from Moscow

    20.07.2020 [13:21]

    Baku, July 20, AZERTAC

    On the evening of July 19, AZAL carried out another charter flight from Moscow.

    197 Azerbaijani citizens were brought to Baku from the capital of Russia.

    The passengers were allowed on the flight after providing a certificate with a negative result on COVID-19 test. Upon arrival, all passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation.

    Charter flights are carried out according to the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

