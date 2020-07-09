  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    AZAL performs charter flight from Dubai

    09.07.2020 [11:43]

    Baku, July 9, AZERTAC

    “On July 8, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) performed a charter flight from Dubai, thereby delivering 186 of our compatriots to homeland,” AZAL told AZERTAC.

    Passengers who were issued a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours before departure were allowed to the flight. All passengers arriving by this flight must self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

    It should be noted that AZAL charter flights are operated in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :AZAL performs charter flight from Dubai
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.07.2020 [08:00]
    ® Top up your balance and get double cashback to Umico from Azercell
    08.07.2020 [13:19]
    AZAL to increase the number of flights operated between Baku and Istanbul to 4 times per week
    08.07.2020 [12:47]
    AZAL opens sale for special Baku-London-Baku flights
    05.07.2020 [20:44]
    Record time for container train transportation from China to Turkey
    AZAL performs charter flight from Dubai AZAL performs charter flight from Dubai AZAL performs charter flight from Dubai AZAL performs charter flight from Dubai AZAL performs charter flight from Dubai