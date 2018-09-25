AZAL to acquire flight simulators for new aircraft types

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov has today met with Robin Glover-Faure, President of Commercial Training Solutions of L-3 Technologies.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation. The guests noted that the opportunities created in Azerbaijan’s civil aviation by using advanced technology made a great impression on them.

Thanks to its innovative developments L-3 Technologies will provide the Azerbaijan Airlines with the most up-to-date technologies in the field of personnel training, flight simulation complexes, as well as combined theoretical and interactive training programs.

The parties discussed the issues regarding supply of Full Flight Simulator for Boeing-737 MAX and Embraer 190 for the training of flight crew of AZAL and Buta Airways.

Construction of a new simulator training center for pilots at the National Aviation Academy in cooperation with L-3 Technologies was also discussed during the negotiations.

The contract is scheduled to be signed in mid-October. It is expected that the new simulators will start functioning by mid-2020.

Azerbaijan Airlines carries out a large-scale program to update its air fleet. Recently, low-cost airline Buta Airways received a new Embraer E-190 airplane. In the near future, it is planned to replenish AZAL’s fleet with new generation aircraft - Boeing 737 MAX. The program to update the fleet requires professional retraining of flight personnel.

The simulators acquired from L-3 Technologies meets the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO DOC 9625-1) and EASA (Certification Specification CS-FSTD (A)) at the highest level - Level D.

During the visit the guests got acquainted with Azerbaijan's civil aviation facilities, including the Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Control Center and the new airport complex of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which recently awarded maximum 5 Stars rating from the Skytrax audit company.

Robin Glover-Faure commented: “We are delighted and honored to sign a letter of intent to supply Azerbaijan Airlines B737 Max and Embraer E190 RealitySeven full flight simulators. We look forward to working in partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines to deliver this training solution on time and to the highest quality.”

L-3 Technologies is the global leader in developing and creating platforms for simulator training of pilots and technical crew who serve civil and military aircraft.

Office of a division of L-3 Technologies for the production of flight simulators for civil aviation - L-3 Commercial Training Solutions is situated in Crawley (Great Britain).

The geography of L-3 company’s supplies of training systems for the civil and military sector is extensive: North America, Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. L-3 is headquartered in Arlington, Texas with offices in Binghamton (New York state), Orlando (Florida state), Oklahoma City, Broken Arrow (Oklahoma state), Phoenix (Arizona state), and Crawley, United Kingdom.