AZAL to increase number of Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flights

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

Starting from September 26, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) will increase the number of flights on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to be performed 21 times per week, press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC told AZERTAC.

Given the high demand for this route and the limited number of flights performed during the pandemic, the sale of tickets for the above route will now be carried out in a sequenced manner.

You can sign up for the waiting list in two ways - through the feedback form or through the WhatsApp messenger:

For Baku-Nakhchivan flights:

• https://help.azal.az/hc/ru/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000853919

• WhatsApp: +99455 204 65 54.

For Nakhchivan-Baku flights:

• https://help.azal.az/hc/ru/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000886220

• WhatsApp: +99460 487 30 11

When applying, passengers will be required to send scanned copies of their IDs, as well as contact numbers to receive feedback.

The airline kindly asks not to apply via the online form and WhatsApp at the same time. This will only lead to an increase in online queues and delayed responses from the call center staff.

Please note that requests for air tickets in this direction through calls to the airline's call center are not accepted.