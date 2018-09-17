    • / ECONOMY

    AZAL will resume flights to Geneva

    17.09.2018 [15:49]

    Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

    Starting from October 30 this year, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start Baku-Geneva-Baku flights.

    AZAL flights will be carried out as part of a joint charter program for the classic transportation scheme, which includes free baggage and hand luggage and meals on board.

    AZAL’s J2-5009 / J2-5010 flights will be carried out twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays with Airbus A319 aircraft with improved comfort seats in three service classes - VIP Club, Business Class and Economy Class.

    Departures will be carried out from Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    Geneva is the second most populous and largest city in Switzerland. The city is located between the mountains of Jura and the Alps. It is the administrative center of the canton of the same name. The pearl of the city is its Lake Leman with a beautiful lakefront and luxurious hotels around. Today, Geneva is the world’s financial, political and scientific center, and is also the starting point for trips to the ski resorts of Switzerland and France.

    Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

    To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact: (+99412) 598-88-80 (hotline from Azerbaijan: *8880); E-mail: [email protected]; WhatsApp: (+99450) 437-40-82 (only written requests, this phone number does not accept incoming calls)

