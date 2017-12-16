    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    AZERTAC and Kazinform discuss prospects for further cooperation within international organizations VIDEO

    16.12.2017 [17:21]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    AZERTAC and Kazinform news agencies have discussed opportunities for further cooperation within international organizations as Director General Aslan Aslanov met with Kazakh editor-in-chief Bibinor Tanelbayeva.

    The sides expressed their intention to enrich and raise to a new level the long-term partnership existing between AZERTAC and Kazinform.

    They hailed good opportunities for closer and more effective cooperation between the leading news agencies of the two friendly and brotherly countries within international platforms.

    Director General Aslan Aslanov said that AZERTAC is currently chairing the News Agencies World Congress (NAWC), Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) and the Union of the Turkic Speaking News Agencies (TKA).

    “Kazinform news agency was elected as a member of OANA’s Technical Committee at the 16th General Assembly held in Baku and AZERTAC is ready to help Kazinform to enhance its activities in this organization,” Aslan Aslanov added.

    Bibinor Tanelbayeva expressed Kazinform’s interest in closer cooperation with AZERTAC through media organizations. She said Kazinform is interested in implementing joint projects too.

    They exchanged views on how to enhance relations between the news agencies and discussed the ongoing media development trends.

    AZERTAG.AZ :AZERTAC and Kazinform discuss prospects for further cooperation within international organizations VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    16.12.2017 [18:00]
    Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded high order of Russian Orthodox Church
    15.12.2017 [23:29]
    Azerbaijani Deputy FM: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hinders realization of regional projects among Black Sea States
    15.12.2017 [21:18]
    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Greek ambassador
    15.12.2017 [17:44]
    Iranian deputy FM: Caspian littoral states enjoy excellent relations
    AZERTAC and Kazinform discuss prospects for further cooperation within international organizations VIDEO AZERTAC and Kazinform discuss prospects for further cooperation within international organizations VIDEO