AZERTAC and Kazinform discuss prospects for further cooperation within international organizations VIDEO

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

AZERTAC and Kazinform news agencies have discussed opportunities for further cooperation within international organizations as Director General Aslan Aslanov met with Kazakh editor-in-chief Bibinor Tanelbayeva.

The sides expressed their intention to enrich and raise to a new level the long-term partnership existing between AZERTAC and Kazinform.

They hailed good opportunities for closer and more effective cooperation between the leading news agencies of the two friendly and brotherly countries within international platforms.

Director General Aslan Aslanov said that AZERTAC is currently chairing the News Agencies World Congress (NAWC), Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) and the Union of the Turkic Speaking News Agencies (TKA).

“Kazinform news agency was elected as a member of OANA’s Technical Committee at the 16th General Assembly held in Baku and AZERTAC is ready to help Kazinform to enhance its activities in this organization,” Aslan Aslanov added.

Bibinor Tanelbayeva expressed Kazinform’s interest in closer cooperation with AZERTAC through media organizations. She said Kazinform is interested in implementing joint projects too.

They exchanged views on how to enhance relations between the news agencies and discussed the ongoing media development trends.