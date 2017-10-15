AZERTAC elected member of Executive Council of International Islamic News Agency

Jeddah, October 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) has been elected a member of the Executive Council of the International Islamic News Agency (IINA), a specialized media organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

AZERTAC was elected along with eight other agencies as the 25th Meeting of the Executive Council and the Fifth Session of the General Assembly of IINA were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

IINA members also agreed to support a plan of action of the national news agencies of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as well as their role in confronting terrorism and Islamophobia.

The meetings, held under the chairmanship of Saudi Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, chairman of IINA Executive Council, in the presence of OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, discussed the plan to rejuvenate the Agency and transform it into a federation, as well as the Comprehensive Plan of Action within the OIC Program 2025.

Saudi Minister of Culture and Information Awwad Al-Awwad, in remarks at the beginning of the meeting, said Islamic countries were suffering from terrorism and extremism amidst growing influence of militias, which have foreign agendas.

Al-Awwad, also chairman of IINA Executive Council, said "our media should show commitment towards issues of the Muslim nation". He said media in Muslim countries should join hands against terrorism, extremism and hatred.

OIC Secretary General Yusuf Al-Othaimeen said that the Palestinian cause, extremism and terrorism, poverty and armed conflicts were threatening international peace and stability.

He said the OIC believed in the importance of media and diplomacy in the face of challenges.

IINA members decided to hold the sixth session of the General Assembly in Djibouti.

Shikhali Aliyev

Special Correspondent