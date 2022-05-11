AZERTAC hosts conference on “Heydar Aliyev and the development of independent Azerbaijani media” VIDEO

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

The Media Development Agency (MEDIA) and AZERTAC have jointly organized a conference on “Heydar Aliyev and the development of independent Azerbaijani media” dedicated to the 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Prior to the event, flowers were laid at the monument to the great leader in the lobby of the AZERTAC building.

The conference began with a minute of silence in memory of the national leader and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The event then featured the screening of a video highlighting the life and activities of the great leader.

Addressing the event, the Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, Aslan Aslanov, spoke about the invaluable contributions of the great leader to the state and people of Azerbaijan. He said that the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, internationally renowned statesman and national leader Heydar Aliyev had erected a monument to himself in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people during his lifetime.

“Researchers of the political heritage of the national leader and his public activities are well aware that there has never been another leader in the history of the modern world who would rate the influence of the media on society as much as Heydar Aliyev did. The great leader always gave the media the opportunity to work in a democratic environment even in the conditions of severe censorship of the Soviet era. He was a true patron of the freedom of thought and speech and always worked to enhance the authority of the media,” Aslan Aslanov said.

“One of his main recommendations to AZERTAC was to inform the world about the realities of Azerbaijan and facilitate the country's access to the global information space. This program-like recommendation has been one of our priorities for more than 20 years”.

Noting that the 44-day war, which resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands after 30 years of occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity, had a special place in the history of Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Board said that the war led by President Ilham Aliyev was proved to be a test for Azerbaijani media, including AZERTAC. “And our media have passed this test successfully. The victory in the Patriotic War has ushered new realities in the region. In modern times, the information policy of our state is aligned with these realities and challenges. The process of fundamental reforms has been launched to determine the place and role of the media in our renewed society and modernize the country's media”.

Speaking next, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said that improvement of the legal framework governing the activities of the media and aligning it with international standards, ensuring the formation and rapid development of the democratic media in Azerbaijan were directly associated with national leader Heydar Aliyev. It was also brought to the attention of the participants that artificial barriers restricting pluralism, freedom of speech and information in Azerbaijan were removed as a result of the political will and great efforts of the great leader.

Ahmad Ismayilov noted that under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief a focused and consistent policy was being pursued to strengthen the economic potential, accelerate civil society development and increase the international authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is currently at an important stage of its development. Successfully continuing the policy and traditions of national leader Heydar Aliyev in accordance with the requirements of modern times, President Ilham Aliyev has given relevant instructions on the implementation of various reforms in the media, identifying further development of this area as one of the top priorities. The President’s course towards modernization and renewal observed in all spheres of public life, the transition to an information society, as well as the entry of the country into the global information space, have set new tasks for the state and society. Freedom of thought, speech and information in Azerbaijan is an important part of President Ilham Aliyev's political course and democratic achievements.

Speaking about the national leader's attention and care for the freedom of speech and information, as well as the development of the media, one of the important principles of democracy, the Chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan, Aflatun Amashov, said that Heydar Aliyev had attached tremendous importance to the media.

Addressing the conference, the First Deputy Director General of TASS news agency, Mikhail Gusman, shared his memories of the great leader, emphasizing that Heydar Aliyev had made unparalleled contributions to modern history, as well as world history as a whole.

Speaking about the life and activities of the national leader, as well as his services to the people of Azerbaijan, Ganira Pashayeva, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, said that Heydar Aliyev's personal qualities, his resolve, determination, fortitude, courage and foresight were important factors in his development as a leader. The MP stressed that the career path of great leader Heydar Aliyev had played an important part in strengthening independent Azerbaijan, as well as raising educated and qualified professionals who love their nation.

In the end, well-known journalist Tural Museyibov spoke about his memories of national leader Heydar Aliyev.