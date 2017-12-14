AZERTAC publishes “Media and challenges of time” book featuring materials of Baku forums of two influential international media organizations VIDEO

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

AZERTAC news agency has published “Media and challenges of time” book, which highlights materials of the 5th News Agencies World Congress and 16th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), which were co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and AZERTAC in Baku in November, 2016.

The book, which comes in English and Azerbaijan languages, highlights a number of interesting ideas and impressive points about the challenges modern media faces today, new solutions and application of advanced information technologies in media presentations.

The book features remarks and speeches made at the events by the well-known media executives defining the world's information policy such as CEO of Press Association Clive Marshall, Director General of Russian TASS news agency Sergey Mikhaylov, President of the Saudi Press Agency Abdullah Bin Fahad Al-Hussein, president of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) Jonas Eriksson, President of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) Sheikh Mubarak Al-Duaij Al-Sabah, Vice-President of Associated Press John Daniszewski and AZERTAC Director General Aslan Aslanov.

The book includes addresses by the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova who stress the global significance of both events.

The book also presents the full text of President Ilham Aliyev's speech during the joint opening of the 5th Congress and 16th General Assembly as well as his remarks during his meeting with a group of event participants.

The book also includes numerous photos reflecting the activity of the 5th Congress and 16th General Assembly.

The author and compiler of the book is AZERTAC Director General Aslan Aslanov.