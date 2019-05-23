AZERTAC receives China Daily’s honorary media partner reward certificate

Beijing, May 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State News Agency-AZERTAC has received the leading Chinese English language newspaper China Daily’s award.

AZERTAC was presented the "2019 Honorary international Media Partner" reward certificate for recognition of its valuable contributions to international media communication and close cooperation with the China Daily newspaper.

With more than 100 million active readers, China Daily covers domestic and world news through its print editions and digital media worldwide. China Daily is the first media outlet to launch its internet website in China. The number of China Daily`s foreign readers exceeds the number of local readers, which bears evidence to the newspaper`s global influence.

The agreement of cooperation was reached between AZERTAC and China Daily as Chairman of the Board Aslan Aslanov met with the leadership of China Daily on the sidelines of the 1st Media Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Beijing last June.

Shahin Jafarov

Special Correspondent