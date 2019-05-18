AZERTAC’s employee highlights Azerbaijani realities at China’s CGTN TV

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

China’s CGTN TV has broadcast a program which was co-hosted by five countries’ media representatives, China, Azerbaijan, South Korea, India and Malaysia, as part of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, China.

Editor-in-chief of Foreign News Desk of AZERTAC Vafa Guliyeva represented Azerbaijan at the program.

The program focused on a number of issues, including the development of Asian people, inter-civilizational dialogue, and women’s role and place in society in the regional countries.

The co-hosts asked the seven guest experts about the risks and challenges facing Asia, as well as urbanization, economic development, artificial intelligence, and the positive and negative sides of the development of technology in a present day life.

AZERTAC’s employee Vafa Guliyeva highlighted Azerbaijan’s contributions to the development of inter-civilizational dialogue, multicultural environment and the development processes in the country, as well as role of women in different fields of life. She also provided an insight into the consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying twenty percent of Azerbaijani territories were occupied by Armenia, and more than a million of Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs.

The Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations also featured Asian Cuisine Festival. AZERTAC’s employee Vafa Guliyeva participated in the program made by CGTN TV which highlighted the festival. She gave detailed information about Azerbaijan’s national cuisine.