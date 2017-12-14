Baku, December 14, AZERTAC Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkey. The document envisages the expansion of cooperation between businessmen of the two countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : AZPROMO signs MoU with Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter