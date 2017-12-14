    • / ECONOMY

    AZPROMO signs MoU with Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry

    14.12.2017 [20:22]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkey.

    The document envisages the expansion of cooperation between businessmen of the two countries.

