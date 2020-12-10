Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

A Victory parade dedicated to Victory in the Patriotic War has been held at Azadlig Square, Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan attended the Victory parade.

Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev who was awarded with “Zafar” Order, was the commander of the Victory parade dedicated to the magnificent Victory in Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War-“The Iron Fist ”operation.

The parade featured more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 military hardware, including the state-of-the-art military equipment, missiles and artillery systems, air defense systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade also featured part of the military booty seized by the Azerbaijani Army from the destroyed enemy during the Patriotic War.

A military orchestra played the “Azerbaijan fanfare”.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The heads of state saluted the soldiers.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the parade.

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan then addressed the parade.

Following the speeches of the heads of state, the Victory parade started. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ personnel marched to the podium under the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Victory Flag of the 44-day Patriotic War which was inscribed in golden letters in the country’s glorious military history.