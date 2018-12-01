    • / WORLD

    About 5,500 people take part in Paris protests

    01.12.2018 [17:03]

    Baku, December 1, AZERTAC

    More than 100 out of about 5,500 demonstrators have been detained during disorders in central Paris, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who arrived to the Paris police management center, reported on Saturday, according to TASS.

    "There are from 5,000 to 5,500 demonstrators in Paris in total," he said, with 107 of them detained already. "This high figure shows the level of violence against law enforcement authorities," the French prime minister explained.

