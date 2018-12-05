    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    About 98% of TAP route in Greece, Albania lowered into trench

    05.12.2018 [18:20]

    Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

    About 98% of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route in Greece and Albania has been lowered into the trench, according to the TAP AG consortium.

    “750 km out of 765 km in total now lowered into the trench. TAP will help integrate and diversify Europe’s energy supply and improve energy security.”

    TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan`s Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

    The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy`s south.

    TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

    TAP`s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

    AZERTAG.AZ :About 98% of TAP route in Greece, Albania lowered into trench
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.12.2018 [16:48]
    Iran stresses probe into Qatar OPEC withdrawal
    05.12.2018 [16:46]
    BP Azerbaijan Vice President Aslanbayli: We believe that Chevron`s decision is a completely business decision
    05.12.2018 [11:18]
    Oil prices decrease on world markets
    05.12.2018 [10:51]
    373,8 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC so far
    About 98% of TAP route in Greece, Albania lowered into trench