  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12

    16.05.2022 [12:55]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    The date for the 95th Academy Awards moves the show up slightly from this year, when they were held unusually late on March 27, partly due to the February Olympics. But it will also leave in place a stretched-out awards season that some have argued saps the Oscars of drama.

    The 94th Academy Awards didn’t lack for that, albeit not in the way the film academy intended. On a night that saw Apple TV+’s “CODA” become the first film with a largely deaf cast and the first film from a streaming service to win best picture, the infamous slap by Will Smith of presenter Chris Rock overshadowed the awards.

    Smith has since resigned from the academy, which banned the actor for 10 years from attending the Oscars.

    ABC will again broadcast next year’s ceremony.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.05.2022 [12:12]
    Gazanchi bridge – a historical and architectural monument in Julfa, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    16.05.2022 [10:36]
    Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens - two masterpieces from the time of brilliant Mughal civilization in Pakistan
    15.05.2022 [10:56]
    Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest 2022 VIDEO
    14.05.2022 [19:37]
    Aghoghlan tomb – a legendary sanctuary in Nakhchivan
    Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12 Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12