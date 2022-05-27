Ad hoc meeting of ministers in charge of ICT of member states of Organization of Turkic States held

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

As part of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, an ad hoc meeting of ministers in charge of ICT of member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Baku.

The event was opened with welcoming speeches by Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev.

In his speech, Rashad Nabiyev said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, especially in the field of ICT.

The minister noted that digital transformation in Azerbaijan is one of the priorities on the government’s agenda. The construction of smart cities and villages in the liberated territories of the country, as well as the transformation of traditional cities into smart cities are the main challenges for the future.

Rashad Nabiyev invited OTS companies to participate in smart city projects in Azerbaijan, especially in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.

The minister stressed that the expansion of the digital transformation, along with the transition to the 4th Industrial Revolution, creates new areas and goals for cyber threats. Rashad Nabiyev suggested starting the work in the field of cyber security, as well as the recognition of electronic signatures in both multilateral and bilateral formats.

The minister also stressed the importance of creating a “Unified Mobile Device Registration System” among the OTS countries.