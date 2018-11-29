AgTech and Green Energy forum to bring together 35 experts from 15 countries

Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

As earlier reported, Azerbaijan is to host an international forum on agrarian technologies and green energy in the first decade of December current year.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Energy, the Forum will bring together 35 experts from 15 world countries.

The forum under the motto “Innovations for a green future” will be held at the ADA University on December 10-11.

The main goals of the AgTech and Green Energy forum are to ensure the innovative development of the energy and agricultural sectors in Azerbaijan, strengthen links between various innovative companies, startups and establish sustainable business models and links.

The event will be attended by top officials from a number of ministries, government agencies, foreign experts on green technologies, representatives of startups and tech companies and private sector from the United States, Turkey, Israel, the Netherlands, Ukraine, etc.