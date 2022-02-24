  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ARMENIAN VANDALISM IN PHOTOS

    ARMENIAN VANDALISM IN PHOTOS


    Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district

    24.02.2022 [10:10]

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [10:00]
    Agh Oyug settlement of Zangilan district
    22.02.2022 [09:42]
    Tugh village of Khojavand district
    21.02.2022 [10:57]
    Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district
    20.02.2022 [09:44]
    Gubadli city
    Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district