Air Force helicopter units conduct training flights
AzerTAg.az
11.04.2020 [12:56]
Baku, April 11, AZERTAC
According to the combat training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Air Force helicopter units conduct training flights, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.
“During the practical part of the training, helicopters that departed from the base airfield destroy the imaginary enemy's ground targets on the training ground by combat firing.
The tasks assigned during the training are successfully carried out by helicopter crews,” the ministry added.
