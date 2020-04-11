  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Air Force helicopter units conduct training flights

    11.04.2020 [12:56]

    Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

    According to the combat training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Air Force helicopter units conduct training flights, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

    “During the practical part of the training, helicopters that departed from the base airfield destroy the imaginary enemy's ground targets on the training ground by combat firing.

    The tasks assigned during the training are successfully carried out by helicopter crews,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Air Force helicopter units conduct training flights
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.04.2020 [11:01]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    10.04.2020 [12:46]
    Flight tactical exercises conducted involving crews of MiG-29 and Su-25 VIDEO
    10.04.2020 [10:41]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    09.04.2020 [15:35]
    Defense Ministry: Motorized rifle units conduct fire training classes
    Air Force helicopter units conduct training flights Air Force helicopter units conduct training flights Air Force helicopter units conduct training flights Air Force helicopter units conduct training flights