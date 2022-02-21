Air France cancels Paris-Kyiv flights on Tuesday

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

Air France has decided to cancel its Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv, the French airline said, as a “precautionary measure” on the back of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“In view of the local situation and as a precautionary measure, flights AF1752 and AF1753 to and from Kiev (KBP) on Tuesday 22 February 2022 are cancelled,” the company said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

“Air France is constantly monitoring the geopolitical situation in the territories it serves,” it added.