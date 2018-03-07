    • / CULTURE

    Aisel releases official video of 'X My Heart' VIDEO

    07.03.2018 [17:50]

    Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's Aisel released her entry for Eurovision 2018, X My Heart and today the official video clip has been released.

    The video was directed by Roula Koutroubeli who has more than 20 years experience in musical theatre. "When I first heard the song I felt optimism, happiness and innocence. It was immediately clear to me that I had to use a child in this video clip," said Roula to Eurovision.tv

    "The child symbolises the inner child of Aisel and helped me depict all the above feelings that I originally had when I heard the song. When in contact with our inner child we feel that everything is possible we can 'cross our heart and tear down firewalls'… as the song says. I was really happy to work with the multi-talented musician and singer Aisel and I wish the best of luck to her in the Eurovision Song Contest," Roula added.

     

