Ajax crowned champions of Dutch Eredivisie for 36th time
AzerTAg.az
12.05.2022 [10:08]
Baku, May 12, AZERTAC
Ajax became the champions of the Dutch Eredivisie after a 5-0 win over Heerenveen on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.
Nicolas Tagliafico, Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez each scored to give Ajax the comfortable home win.
Having collected 82 points in 33 matches, Ajax claimed their 36th league title with a match left to end the season.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.05.2022 [14:36]
12.05.2022 [12:13]
12.05.2022 [10:30]
12.05.2022 [09:17]
MULTIMEDIA
12.05.2022 [12:27]
12.05.2022 [15:32]
12.05.2022 [12:03]
12.05.2022 [11:21]
12.05.2022 [10:34]
12.05.2022 [10:22]
11.05.2022 [20:20]
11.05.2022 [20:03]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
12.05.2022 [14:01]
12.05.2022 [11:07]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
11.05.2022 [19:06]
11.05.2022 [18:28]
11.05.2022 [17:26]
10.05.2022 [19:25]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
11.05.2022 [19:12]
11.05.2022 [15:47]
11.05.2022 [14:17]
11.05.2022 [11:59]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note