    Ajax crowned champions of Dutch Eredivisie for 36th time

    12.05.2022 [10:08]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    Ajax became the champions of the Dutch Eredivisie after a 5-0 win over Heerenveen on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Nicolas Tagliafico, Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez each scored to give Ajax the comfortable home win.

    Having collected 82 points in 33 matches, Ajax claimed their 36th league title with a match left to end the season.

     

