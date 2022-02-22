  • HOMEPAGE
    Ajax pay former midfielder's family £6.5m for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

    22.02.2022 [17:23]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Ajax will pay 7.85 million euros (£6.5m) to the family of former player Abdelhak Nouri after he suffered serious brain damage due to inadequate medical care, according to Sky Sports.

    Midfielder Nouri made his senior debut in 2016-17, but his playing career was ended prematurely after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a pre-season match against Werder Bremen in Austria in 2017.

    Despite being revived on the pitch and rushed to a hospital, Nouri suffered serious and permanent brain damage.

    Ajax said they had reached an agreement with Nouri's family and that proceedings before an Arbitration Committee had been terminated as a result of the amicable settlement.

    Ajax, who continued to pay Nouri after the incident, formally cancelled his contract in March 2020.

