Ajax pay former midfielder's family £6.5m for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Ajax will pay 7.85 million euros (£6.5m) to the family of former player Abdelhak Nouri after he suffered serious brain damage due to inadequate medical care, according to Sky Sports.

Midfielder Nouri made his senior debut in 2016-17, but his playing career was ended prematurely after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a pre-season match against Werder Bremen in Austria in 2017.

Despite being revived on the pitch and rushed to a hospital, Nouri suffered serious and permanent brain damage.

Ajax said they had reached an agreement with Nouri's family and that proceedings before an Arbitration Committee had been terminated as a result of the amicable settlement.

Ajax, who continued to pay Nouri after the incident, formally cancelled his contract in March 2020.