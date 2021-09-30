  • HOMEPAGE
    Ajax star Haller sets Champions League record against Besiktas

    30.09.2021 [11:04]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    The Cote d’Ivoire international Sebastien Haller has become the first player in Champions League history to score five goals in his first two appearances in the competition, according to goal.com.

    Haler achieved this feat following his goal in Ajax’s 2-0 triumph over Besiktas on Tuesday evening.

    Prior to the Ivorian’s historic feat against the Turkish Super Lig outfit, the African star had initially become just the second player after Netherlands great Marco Van Basten to score four goals in his maiden game in the tournament in the 5-1 decimation of Sporting CP.

