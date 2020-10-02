Al Jazeera highlights Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Azerbaijani IDPs

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

The Al Jazeera International TV channel has highlighted the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

While speaking about the IDPs from Nagorno-Karabakh Al Jazeera’s reporter Sinem Koseoglu met with one of the IDPs from Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan.

Koseoglu said Mehmet Muradov was injured after stepping on a landmine while defending his village in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district against Armenia's occupation in 1991. "He lost a foot and a home. Since then Mehmet and his siblings have been displaced and living in this dormitory from the Soviet era near the capital Baku. There are at least 100 other displaced families here."

“Mehmet's brother Nusrat is also a veteran. In 1992 he was hit by a bullet on his right arm which is now six centimeters shorter than his left. Yet he survived another battle with Armenia in 1994. With two fragments in his skull he is now dependent on medication,” the reporter says.

Koseoglu said it had been nearly 30 years that the Azerbaijanis of Nagorno-Karabakh were displaced and now live in these dormitories, but it had never felt like home for them and the conflict had never left their minds. "Emotions are running and many hopes that might be able to return to their lands that were occupied by Armenians forces."

Koseoglu also spoke with Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev. "We should consider the current escalation from the new military doctrine - Armenian military doctrine adopted and declared in March 2019 when Minister of Defense of Armenia David Tanayan declared that Armenia advances idea of new war for new territories," Shafiyev said.