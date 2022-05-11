Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

An Al Jazeera journalist was killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, according to Anadolu Agency.

A ministry statement said Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was shot in the city of Jenin.

Another journalist, Ali Al-Samoudi, was shot in the back, the ministry added.

Al-Samoudi said he was accompanied by Abu Akleh and a group of journalists in the vicinity of UNRWA schools near Jenin camp, adding that all were wearing helmets and vests for journalists.

Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem, in 1971, and holds a BA in journalism and media from Yarmouk University in Jordan.