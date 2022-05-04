Alberto Moravia’s “Selected works” published in Azerbaijani
AzerTAg.az
04.05.2022 [18:17]
Baku, May 4, AZERTAC
World-renowned Italian writer Alberto Moravia’s short story collection has been published in Azerbaijani, as part of a 150-volume series “Pearls of World Literature” by the Azerbaijan State Translation Centre (AzSTC).
The book was translated by famous literary translators Etimad Bashkechid and Mahir Garayev.
