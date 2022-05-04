Alberto Moravia’s “Selected works” published in Azerbaijani

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC World-renowned Italian writer Alberto Moravia’s short story collection has been published in Azerbaijani, as part of a 150-volume series “Pearls of World Literature” by the Azerbaijan State Translation Centre (AzSTC). The book was translated by famous literary translators Etimad Bashkechid and Mahir Garayev.

