    Alberto Moravia’s “Selected works” published in Azerbaijani

    04.05.2022 [18:17]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    World-renowned Italian writer Alberto Moravia’s short story collection has been published in Azerbaijani, as part of a 150-volume series “Pearls of World Literature” by the Azerbaijan State Translation Centre (AzSTC).

    The book was translated by famous literary translators Etimad Bashkechid and Mahir Garayev.

