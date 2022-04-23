Alchemilla flower

Alchemilla is also known as a garden plant, a beautiful plant with yellow flowers and big leaves. The flower is mainly used as a filler in a bouquet. The flower gives a loose and nonchalant effect to a bouquet and fits well in different styles. Because of the neutral color, the flower is a good basis for each (seasonal) bouquet.

As a cut flower, Alchemilla is available in the spring and summer months. Later in the season, the plant has the characteristic yellow flowers. The season of this flower is quite similar to the Peony season, with a peak in May and June.