Algerian media highlights Azerbaijan's Independence Day

Cairo, May 27, AZERTAC

Algerian Al Shuruq and Al Hivar newspapers have published an article by Chargé d'Affaires of Azerbaijan in the country Rafail Baghirov headlined "The 104th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic."

The article provided an insight into the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The article emphasized that the struggle of Azerbaijani people for freedom after 70 years has resulted in the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence and thanks to the wise policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan`s statehood has been preserved and strengthened.

“President Ilham Aliyev, who has successfully continued the political line pursued by the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, ensured the transformation of the country into the stronger state, as well as the implementation of major transnational energy and communication projects. Azerbaijan, which also contributes to the activities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), also maintains close cooperation with the Arab and Islamic world, African countries, including Algeria,” the Chargé d'Affaires mentioned.

The author underlined that under the leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years were liberated and the territorial integrity was ensured. “Today, construction works are underway, the infrastructure, historical monuments and mosques destroyed by Armenians are being restored in the liberated Karabakh,” the article emphasized.

Ogtay Bayramov

Special Correspondent