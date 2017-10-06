    • / POLITICS

    Ali Hasanov: Language plays crucial role in establishment and development of national statehood

    06.10.2017 [12:30]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    “Language plays a crucial role in the establishment and development of national statehood,“ said the Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov as he addressed “The role of the media in preserving and developing Azerbaijani literary language” conference.

    Ali Hasanov said national leader Heydar Aliyev highly appreciated the role of Azerbaijani language in the people`s public and political life.

    “Apart from being one of the attributes of our state, Azerbaijani language is a crucial element of the ideology of Azerbaijanism...”

    He said Azerbaijani language is a unique socio-cultural phenomenon uniting all citizens of independent Azerbaijan.

