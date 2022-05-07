  • HOMEPAGE
    Amazon rainforest - 'lungs' of the planet

    07.05.2022 [17:26]

    The Amazon rainforest is the world’s largest tropical rainforest and does the critical task of providing Earth with 20% of its oxygen supply.

    Its dense vegetation acts like a giant air purifier, constantly taking in carbon dioxide and giving out oxygen.

    The rainforest is so big that it comprises more than half of the world’s remaining rainforests even though it covers only 6% of the earth’s surface.

    The Amazon rainforest is located in South America and spreads over an astounding 5.5 million square kilometres.

    It spans nine countries - Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. Brazil houses around 60% of the rainforest.

    The Amazon Rainforest is home to 10 percent of all known species of plants and animals on Earth.

