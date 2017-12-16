Ambassador: Azerbaijan plans to open trading house in Georgia

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

“The government of Azerbaijan plans to open a trading house in Georgia,” said Azerbaijani ambassador in Tbilisi Dursun Hasanov at an Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum. He said the trading house will be established in partnership with Azerbaijan`s embassy and Caspian Energy Georgia.

“We see the successful implementation of this project only through partnership with the business. The embassy is always open for a dialogue both with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Georgian business representatives,” the ambassador emphasized.