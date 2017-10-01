    • / POLITICS

    Ambassador Bey Fanani: Azerbaijan, Indonesia have made great strides in terms of development of bilateral relations

    01.10.2017 [12:55]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fanani has hailed relations between the two countries.

    In an interview with AZERTAC, he said Azerbaijan and Indonesia have made great strides in terms of development of bilateral relations over the past 25 years. "Today our countries collaborate in various projects and actively promote peace, tolerance and democracy in the world. Indonesia pays special attention to the promotion of inter-faith dialogue both at bilateral and regional levels.”

    The ambassador said that as Muslim countries Azerbaijan and Indonesia cooperate in promoting peace, solidarity and multicultural values.

    “Relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia are constantly developing. Over the past 5 years the two countries have exchanged almost more than 60 visits. Our countries are also cooperating in the area of education. Each year Indonesia offers various scholarships for Azerbaijani citizens. Over the last few years our countries have closely cooperated in the areas of trade, tourism, investment.”

