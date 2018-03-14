Ambassador Carole Crofts: UK and Azerbaijani educational relations are already very close

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

UK and Azerbaijani educational relations are already very close. We have very good links in a number of areas, British Ambassador Carole Crofts has told in a signing ceremony of a new partnership memorandum under which Pasha Bank will fund one scholarship to an Azerbaijani national to study a Master`s degree in the UK.

In an interview with AZERTAC the British Ambassador highlighted the importance of the Chevening Scholarship, adding "the Program is very important way attracting young future leaders to study in the United Kingdom." "It is one of the opportunities where students can join study for one year masters` degree. Today we have got extra support and extra scholarship which is wonderful." "I am delighted to say we have extra Scholarship place for next years` Chevening allocations."

She hailed enthusiasm of Azerbaijani applicants for Chevening Scholarships, noting "we have already welcomed hundreds of Azerbaijani students in the UK and they represent the future where together we can tackle global challenges, deepen already out close bilateral relations and work together on issues of vital importance."

"We had 242 applicants from Azerbaijan for this year a largest ever and an increase of 30 per cent since year of 2015 and 55 per cent of applicants were female."

On educational relations Carole Crofts said: "Our links go back for many years and from trade, cultural links, to energy and security cooperation at the moment being really priority for any countries."

On significance of the Program in terms of building the future background the diplomat said: "We worked together so well and having Scholarships where students can come back to Azerbaijan developing those links and taking them to the next level."

CEO of PASHA Bank Taleh Kazimov said Bank`s funding of an additional place makes a significant difference, allowing an extra Azerbaijani to study at one of the UK`s world leading universities in 2018-2019.

Then Ambassador Carole Crofts and Pasha Bank CEO Taleh Kazimov signed a new partnership memorandum under which Pasha Bank will fund one scholarship to an Azerbaijani national to study a Master`s degree in the UK under the prestigious Chevening scheme.