Ambassador: Cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan should reach new level

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

Belarus expands its cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhmarovich said, AZERTAC reports quoting “Belnovosti”.

Belarus has all prerequisites for constructive cooperation with Azerbaijan, he said, adding that collaboration between the two countries should reach a new level. “The sides are interested in increasing the trade.”

The ambassador pointed out that Belarus will find opportunities to increase exports of engineering products, woodworking, oil products, food and medicines to Azerbaijan.

“Over the past year, Belarusian exports to Azerbaijan have risen by ten percent,” he said.