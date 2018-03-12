Ambassador: Cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan should reach new level
AzerTAg.az
12.03.2018 [14:13]
Baku, March 12, AZERTAC
Belarus expands its cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhmarovich said, AZERTAC reports quoting “Belnovosti”.
Belarus has all prerequisites for constructive cooperation with Azerbaijan, he said, adding that collaboration between the two countries should reach a new level. “The sides are interested in increasing the trade.”
The ambassador pointed out that Belarus will find opportunities to increase exports of engineering products, woodworking, oil products, food and medicines to Azerbaijan.
“Over the past year, Belarusian exports to Azerbaijan have risen by ten percent,” he said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.03.2018 [20:06]
10.03.2018 [11:40]
09.03.2018 [19:57]
MULTIMEDIA
12.03.2018 [18:42]
12.03.2018 [17:09]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
12.03.2018 [21:33]
12.03.2018 [20:29]
12.03.2018 [20:06]
12.03.2018 [19:59]
12.03.2018 [20:06]
12.03.2018 [19:05]
12.03.2018 [18:34]
12.03.2018 [16:00]
10.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [16:47]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
07.03.2018 [22:09]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note