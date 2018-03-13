    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Ambassador Crofts: Azerbaijan is really important market for UK

    13.03.2018 [17:44]

    Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan is s really important market for the UK. We have been the largest foreign investor in this country for a quarter of the century,” British Ambassador Carole Crofts has told AZERTAC.

    She pointed out economic relations, saying “Azerbaijan and the UK enjoy really special relationship.” “We signed the PSA extension of ACG contracts in September last year which means BP is now here until the middle of this century investing in the Caspian, investing in jobs and growth for both countries”.

    The ambassador hailed cooperation between BP and SOCAR: “It is special cooperation that BP and SOCAR, that the UK and Azerbaijan have set. We are developing these links outside of oil and gas to help Azerbaijan diversify the economy.”

    Ambassador Crofts also commented on Azerbaijan`s position as a transport corridor: “Of course, Azerbaijan enjoys a very important position as a transport corridor, as a transport hub. We want to help develop that in a way which is going to be really important to the prosperity and security of this region.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ambassador Crofts: Azerbaijan is really important market for UK
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.03.2018 [19:41]
    Azerbaijani chief electoral officer meets with OSCE PA delegation
    13.03.2018 [19:40]
    ‘U.S. position with regard to Nagorno-Karabakh remains unchanged’
    13.03.2018 [18:13]
    OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group`s international conference held in Baku
    13.03.2018 [14:58]
    Fundamental scientific contribution to the study of Azerbaijani national idea
    Ambassador Crofts: Azerbaijan is really important market for UK