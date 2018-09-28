Ambassador: Kuwait attaches great importance to development of relations with Azerbaijan

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

"Kuwait attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan," said Kuwaiti ambassador Saud Abdulaziz Al-Roomi as he met with Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

Ambassador Al-Roomi said he was deeply impressed as he visited production facilities and historical monuments, as well as Duzdag Physiotherapy Center in Nakhchivan.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov highlighted the economic potential and current development of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Noting opportunities for developing relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, Vasif Talibov expressed his confidence that Al-Roomi’s visit to Nakhchivan will be productive in this regard.