Ambassador: “Malaysia regards Azerbaijan as an important partner in Caucasus region and Islamic world”

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

“Malaysia regards Azerbaijan as an important partner in the Caucasus region and the Islamic world,” Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan Dato’ Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman said during a meeting with a delegation of Caspian Energy International Media Group.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding the Azerbaijani-Malaysian media cooperation. The ambassador recognized that Caspian Energy journal is the on-table publication in the energy sector and one of the leading international journals.

“Azerbaijan is geographically distant from Malaysia, but it is not an obstacle for companies of the two countries to actively cooperate and make investment. In particular, PETRONAS has invested more than $4 billion to date.”

“Despite the fact that officially the Embassy was established in April 2014, the visit of Prime Minister of Malaysia Mohammad Najib Tun Abdul Razak to Azerbaijan and the entry of the Malaysian oil company into the Shah Deniz project secured a strong start for the development of the relations,” the ambassador said.

“Currently Azerbaijan is diversifying its economy and Malaysia can be a strategic partner since it has the extensive experience in all sectors of the economy.” Speaking about the prospects of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route, the Malaysian ambassador said that this is a very important and long-term project, which opens up a lot of opportunities for neighbouring countries.