    Ambassador: Qatar recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and always supports its rightful cause

    06.12.2019 [16:45]

    Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

    Qatar recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and always supports its rightful cause within the international organizations and events, said Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Azerbaijan Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Henzab as he met with Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

    Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Henzab said he is pleased with the beginning of his activities in a friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan as an Ambassador and stressed that he would spare no efforts to contribute to the development of relations, particularly military cooperation between the two countries.

    Minister Zakir Hasanov congratulated the Ambassador on the beginning of his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success in the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

    Underlining the great potential for cooperation in the military field, the sides expressed their interest in developing this cooperation. The importance of mutual visits of servicemen, as well as holding of Azerbaijani-Turkish-Qatari joint military exercises in terms of the development of military relations was emphasized at the meeting.

    The sides discussed prospects of military cooperation, regional security, Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ambassador: Qatar recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and always supports its rightful cause
