    Ambassador: Relations between Azerbaijan and Japan are developing

    23.02.2022 [17:57]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    “Japan and Azerbaijan enjoy long-term development of relations,” said Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada.

    Noting that the year 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the ambassador said: “This year has been declared as the “Azerbaijan-Japan Friendship Year”. A series of events and projects will be held during the year in this regard”.

